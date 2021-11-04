Nedbank making life easier for small business owners

Life isn’t easy for small-business owners right now, and you don’t need the added pressure of managing your banking and financial needs on your own. Nedbank’s Regional Manager for Business and Professional Banking for the Free State, Marius Volschenk, says that Nedbank offers round-the-clock support to clients through various channels. “Our relationship bankers are supported by a dedicated contact centre team that is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.“

Volschenk has 21 years of banking experience backed by BCom and MBA degrees from Stellenbosch University and numerous financial, credit and tax qualifications that perfectly equip him to lead the Free State team. He says that Nedbank offers tailored small-business banking accounts for each business owner’s unique needs. “For example, our Startup Bundle is tailored for sole business owners with a turnover of less than R3 million a year and offers zero monthly service fees for the first six months, as well as up to 20 free transactions, eNotes and more.“ According to Volschenk, Nedbank’s support of small businesses goes beyond affordable banking solutions. “Nedbank has been at the forefront of the development of banking products, relief programmes and innovations to alleviate the strain on micro-enterprises and small businesses and has launched a series of initiatives to further support these sectors, many of which have been the hardest hit by the pandemic and the recent social unrest.

“An example is our Big Things campaign in which small-business owners qualify to win their share of R1 million when they open a Startup Bundle. The competition kicked off on Monday, 27 September and runs until Tuesday, 30 November 2021, when 20 lucky entrepreneurs will each receive R50 000 to help kick-start or support their small business.“ Nedbank’s Rebuilding Together Beke le Beke initiative is aimed at rebuilding and growing micro enterprises – including informal traders, side hustlers and entrepreneurs – and will see who will receive support in the form of funding, mentorship, and guidance on essential business skills. In addition, Volschenk says that Nedbank has a host of value-added services to get and keep small businesses going. “Our networking platform, SimplyBiz.co.za, is free-to-join for all entrepreneurs, whether they’re Nedbank clients or not, and the Essential Guide for Small-business Owners is a valuable tool that offers expert discussions and helpful tips for start-up and small business owners to learn more about what it takes to start and run a business. We also offer masterclass videos through our #HandsUpForSmallBusiness continuity campaign, and our annual Business Goals Programme gives 50 Nedbank small-business clients the opportunity to benefit from a three-month personalised coaching programme and to win cash and advertising to the value of R25 000 each to help reach their next business goal.“