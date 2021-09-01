Online voting for the 2021 China-Africa Video and Photo Competition is now open
By Ni Yanshuo
The online voting for the 2021 China-Africa Video and Photo Competition has officially started. Voting will be open till September 5, 2021.
Since the launch of the competition in May, participants from China and Africa have submitted many amazing videos and pictures narrating their personal stories of friendship between China and Africa. By the deadline, the organizers have received more than 2,000 entries in total.
After a preliminary selection, 45 entries from China and Africa respectively (90 entries in total) have been selected as finalists for this year’s competition. The finalists’ works have been posted on the competition’s official website and partner media platforms.
We are looking forward to your voting, which will help us select the winners of this year’s competition.
Voting Period: August 23 to September 5, 2021
You can vote for multiple entries, but each person can only vote for one entry per day.
Tips
1. Please strictly abide by the voting rules and do not violate the rules, otherwise the work will be invalid.
2. According to the scoring mechanism of the competition, the final score of one work is composed of two parts: online votes account for 40% and judges’ votes account for 60% of the final score. The winners of each award will be announced at the award ceremony to be held at the end of September, and the winning works will be displayed on the competition’s official website and media platforms.
Any issues related to the competition will be addressed by the Organizing Committee for the 2021 China-Africa Video and Photo Competition.