Online voting for the 2021 China-Africa Video and Photo Competition is now open

The online voting for the 2021 China-Africa Video and Photo Competition has officially started. Voting will be open till September 5, 2021.

Since the launch of the competition in May, participants from China and Africa have submitted many amazing videos and pictures narrating their personal stories of friendship between China and Africa. By the deadline, the organizers have received more than 2,000 entries in total.

After a preliminary selection, 45 entries from China and Africa respectively (90 entries in total) have been selected as finalists for this year’s competition. The finalists’ works have been posted on the competition’s official website and partner media platforms.

We are looking forward to your voting, which will help us select the winners of this year’s competition.