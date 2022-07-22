OUT NOW: Nelson Mandela Day 2022 digimag – a compilation of good deeds

Every year on July 18, South Africans voluntarily commemorate former president Nelson Mandela’s birthday by giving 67 minutes of their time to do good, in honour of Madiba’s 67 years of public service.
The day is not commemorated only in South Africa. In 2009, the United Nations (UN) formally recognised Mandela’s birthday as an annual international day, and ever since it has become a global day of serving others. After two years of pandemic woes and social distancing, people were again able to honour the legacy of Madiba together.
This year’s theme for Mandela Day was: “Do what you can, with what you have, wherever you are” and UN secretary general, António Guterres encouraged everyone to “find hope in Nelson Mandela’s example and inspiration in his vision”.
IOL’s Nelson Mandela Day 2022 Where were you this Mandela Day? digital magazine is a special compilation of good deeds done in honour of Madiba.
It is packed with fabulous do-and-feel-good stories including how the Animal Welfare Society of SA vaccinated 67 pets for free; the Hollywood Foundation donating R50 000 to the SA Riding for the Disabled Association Durban (SARDA) and its #BarrowsOfPower initiative; the UCCSA’s initiative to make higher education realisable; and how Independent Media teams helped lend a hand on the day.