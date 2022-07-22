OUT NOW: Nelson Mandela Day 2022 digimag – a compilation of good deeds

Every year on July 18, South Africans voluntarily commemorate former president Nelson Mandela’s birthday by giving 67 minutes of their time to do good, in honour of Madiba’s 67 years of public service.

The day is not commemorated only in South Africa. In 2009, the United Nations (UN) formally recognised Mandela’s birthday as an annual international day, and ever since it has become a global day of serving others. After two years of pandemic woes and social distancing, people were again able to honour the legacy of Madiba together.