Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrates National Day

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrated the occasion of the 92nd Saudi National Day under the slogan “It’s our home” on September 23, 2022. The day marks the anniversary of the historical announcement by King Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud of the unification of Saudi Arabia.

The annual celebration is a glorious reminder of Saudi history when the founder His Majesty, King Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud unified the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Saudis proudly and appreciatively recall the efforts and sacrifices made by their ancestors to build, develop and serve the kingdom. In celebration of the 92nd Saudi National Day, His Excellency Ambassador Sultan Al Angari, of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to South with the Embassy hosted representatives of the South African government, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Pretoria, business, civil society and Saudi’s living in South Africa, at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria. Police Minister Bheki Cele attended the event as the guest of honour representing the South African government, with Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu also in attendance.

The kingdom is proud of its conduct of bilateral relations such as the one with the Republic of South Africa, which dates back to 1994. It is equally proud of the continued development it is witnessing in politics, economy, education and culture, information technology and health, among others. Police Minister Bheki Cele, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and HE Ambassador Sultan Al Angari of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (pictured alongside in the centre), with their Excellencies Heads of Mission accredited to the Republic of South Africa. The kingdom has enhanced bilateral cooperation between the two countries through the opening of the Saudi Commercial Attaché in May 2022, in Johannesburg. This has expanded the scope of co-operation between the two countries, thereby contributing to Saudi export growth - as well as attracting foreign investment to the kingdom. The Commercial Attaché is Africa’s gateway for trade between the kingdom and southern and eastern African states. The volume of trade between the kingdom and South Africa already exceeded $4.5 billion for the year 2021. Work is now underway to open a Maaden Company office, which is affiliated with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, during 2022.

Saudi Arabia is proud of the $1.5bn investment by Saudi ACWA Power in the giant CSP plant in the Northern Cape. On completion, the facility will be one of the largest thermal storages in the world. This exemplifies the fruits of economic diplomacy dating back to President Ramaphosa’s July 2018 visit. The two countries established a Political Consultation Committee in 2016 that held its first meeting on March 29, 2021, headed by the two countries’ foreign ministers in Riyadh. They will hold their second meeting in Pretoria in 2022, together with the Joint Economic Committee’s 9th session on October 3 and 4. This anniversary is an opportunity to highlight the national achievements driven by the Saudi Vision 2030, despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saudis accepted an ambitious vision as they aspire to achieve the highest standards of prosperity, security, peace and development at both national and international levels through co-operation with regional and global neighbours. The kingdom values efforts aimed at securing the future using resources unleashed in all productive sectors in partnership with the rest of the world. His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister announced the kingdom’s official candidature to host the city of Riyadh Expo 2030 under the slogan - The era of change: moving our planet towards the future on October 29, 2021. This will coincide with the celebration of the achievement of its ambitious vision 2030 goals in the various economic, social, cultural and tourism sectors, and intends to attract 100 million visitors annually. The Middle East faces major environmental challenges associated with climate change that have affected the natural life of trees and forests, leading to fires in some countries. The kingdom believes that deleterious effects of climate change extend also to the economy and security. Last October, the kingdom hosted the Green Middle East Summit and the Green Saudi Initiative Forum, during which major regional initiatives for a new green era were announced. These will close the gaps in the climate action system in the region and co-ordinate regional efforts by sharing expertise and technology. The two initiatives will cost $11bn, and the kingdom will contribute 15% of the total cost.

HE Ambassador Sultan Al Angari of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the diplomatic staff of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As a responsible partner, Saudi Arabia has contributed to the African continent through initiatives in education, health, transportation, infrastructure, confronting hunger, poverty and epidemics. The most recent was the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, and international initiatives through the G20 to ease the burden on health and economic systems. The kingdom provided $500 million for international relief efforts to combat Covid-19, $150m for the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), $150m for the Global Alliance for Vaccination and immunization (GAVI), and $200m for other international and regional health organizations and programmes. It also urged the international community to finance the combat against Covid-19 with an amount of $8b, through its presidency of the Group of 20 in 2020 and supported the World Health Organization plan with an amount of $100m. In addition, it donated medicines and equipment to more than 23 countries, including African countries to the tune of $44m. The kingdom recognises that is part of a world whose prosperity and responsibility it shares. The kingdom will drive solutions to the world’s pressing issues, including environmental issues and promote sustainable development and will work with international organizations and partners to achieve this.