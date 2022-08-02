SET and innovation take centre stage at SA’s ‘Science Oscars’

A partnership between the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) and mining and metals company South32, the NSTF-South32 Awards honour and celebrate outstanding contributions to the fields of science, engineering, technology (SET) and innovation. It has evolved to be the largest and most prestigious public SET and innovation awards in South Africa, and is often referred to as the “Science Oscars”. The NSTF-South32 Awards have been endorsed and supported by the Department of Science and Innovation since 2020.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 2021/2022 NSTF-South32 Awards – celebrated under the theme “basic sciences for sustainable development” – took place on July 21, 2022. The theme is in line with this year’s international theme proclaimed by the United Nations: International year of basic sciences for sustainable development. The prestigious awards ceremony took place simultaneously in Johannesburg and Cape Town, with a live broadcast via the NSTF YouTube channel. The keynote speaker was Higher Education, Science and Innovation Deputy Minister, Buti Manamela, standing in for the awards patron Blade Nzimande. The 2021/2022 NSTF-South32 Awards digital magazine celebrates the achievements of some of South Africa’s most tenacious scientists and big thinkers.

Story continues below Advertisement

Read the 2021/2022 NSTF-South32 Awards digital magazine here. Brought to you by IOL and produced by the Brandstories team together with the NSTF, this commemorative digimag showcases all the 2021/2022 winners and the work they are doing to help address the most pressing scientific, social and economic challenges of our time. Also featured is a selection of the finalist institutions that are playing a significant role in ensuring that scientific enquiry is nurtured, supported and enhanced.