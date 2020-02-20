True story: Did you hear about the lady who won 90 million Euros in online lotto betting? The company that made that possible, is Lottoland.
Lottoland is now registered in South Africa and available for you to place your fixed odds bet on some of the world’s largest draws.
You could also be this lucky!
From humble beginnings, Christina worked as a cleaner in Germany before she placed her online bet with Lottoland. On 1 June 2018 she won 90 million Euros in the Eurojackpot draw. That same year Lottoland received the Guinness World Record for Christina’s pay out as ‘the largest online gambling win in history’. Christina was flown to Lottoland’s headquarters in Gibraltar where she received specialist counselling from financial advisors and psychologists. Her winnings were paid into her bank account right away, she resigned from her job and we believe her life was never the same again!