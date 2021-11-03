Standard Bank launches advice series for entrepreneurs

Cape Town - Entrepreneurship is often described as a lonely journey. At times, it might even feel overwhelming. But being receptive to advice and support from different sources, whether it be veteran entrepreneurs or industry experts, can help to avoid the challenges of going at it alone. “Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur, just starting out as a business owner or one with years of experience under your belt, there will always be people who you may be able to learn or draw inspiration from and who could provide you with a fresh perspective that enhances your journey,” says Jenine Zachar, Head Enterprise and Direct Banking at Standard Bank.

Standard Bank, which provides a diverse range of support and solutions to business owners, whether start-ups or multinationals, has made it easier for entrepreneurs to find advice from experts and hear from voices of inspiration by curating a series of masterclasses and podcasts that can be accessed at no cost via its website. The Bank On Us content series, which was launched this year in partnership with a host of experts and business owners, includes videos on how to start, manage and grow a business as well as podcasts with entrepreneur contributors like Dr Aisha Pandor, co-founder of SweepSouth and restaurateur Sean Barber, founder, and CEO of the Rockets Group. Entrepreneurs can also hear valuable insights from economists like Dawie Roodt and trends expert Dion Chang. “This series is a must for business owners and can add immense value even if you’re just interested in entrepreneurship,” says Rofhiwa Madzena, news anchor and the host of the Bank On Us series. “The conversations that we have facilitated with some of South Africa’s top industry experts and most successful entrepreneurs are aimed at helping and inspiring the country’s entrepreneurs as they navigate their own journeys to success.”

“The growth of entrepreneurship in South Africa is critical to enabling broad socio-economic development and driving employment growth. In recognition of the vital role entrepreneurship plays in the economy, we remain committed to making valuable resources, support, and tools available to business owners in a convenient and accessible manner,” says Jenine. The content series is just one part of efforts by Standard Bank to support entrepreneurs in the country. For entrepreneurs looking to take their business to the next level, a suite of solutions are offered - from business loans to trade assistance, tailored at unlocking the growth of SA’s businesses. One example includes Standard Bank’s SimplyBlu e-commerce-in-a-box solution, which was launched in 2019 to make it easier for business to participate in online trade. This offering allows entrepreneurs to easily set up an online store and securely accept payments from their customers. SimplyBlu has no setup or monthly fees and only charges a card transaction fee of 3% per card sale.