Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni Cllr Mzwandile Masina. Pic: Supplied/Lita Cardoso

The City of Ekurhuleni has established a dedicated Ethics Office to institutionalize ethics and oversee the implementation of the City’s Integrity Framework. Ekurhuleni believes this is the step in the right direction to bolster a strong ethical culture and a zero tolerance to Fraud and Corruption posture.

At the centre of the Ethics Office is a clarion call to all employees and suppliers to promote the highest standards of ethical conduct.

Furthermore, the City is working closely with the Ethics Institute and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), to capacitate ethics officers, assess governance structures and develop ethics strategies to address the risks facing the City.

The pursuit of clean corporate governance is inspired by Executive Mayor Cllr Mzwandile Masina, who provided leadership by speaking against any manifestation of corruption.

“We are continuously looking for ways to improve good governance and quality service delivery in our City. It is our mission to promote active citizenship in the City of Ekurhuleni, and this includes members of the public assisting us by reporting incidences of fraud and corruption in Government. We call upon the public to report any behaviour, which is suspected to be unlawful and unethical. Speak up! If you see it or hear it, report it! Call the City’s Anti-Fraud Hotline on 0800 102 201 to report fraud and corruption,” the Mayor said.

Since the launch of the Ethics/Anti-fraud Program in 2015 there has been heightened awareness of the Hotline, an increase in declarations of financial interest submitted and private work disclosures.

Accordingly, the City has clamped down on perpetrators through disciplinary processes; swift arrests in collaboration with the SAPS and recoveries of money.

Warning

Be vigilant and be on the lookout for fraudsters and corrupt individuals! Never give or accept a bribe! The City of Ekurhuleni will never request a fee or cash in order for us to give our people jobs. We will not send out unsolicited e-mails or other messages asking people to open a personal bank account, transfer money to officials or ask for facilitation payments.

If you See it, Report it!

How to report suspected fraud and corruption

To Report Fraud & Corruption Anonymously Call the Anti-Fraud Hotline Toll Free Number 0800 102 201.

For more information, contact us on [email protected] or go to our Website www.ekurhuleni.gov.za

Say YES to Ethics! Stop Corruption!



