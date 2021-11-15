The extent of damage left by the illegal tobacco trade

Johannesburg – Illicit tobacco trade is an intricate problem. There is more to it than meets the eye, as its often linked to much larger criminal syndicates such as corruption, organized crime, tax evasion, and money laundering. Altogether, the illegal tobacco trade has become the third largest ‘supplier’ of tobacco in the world, and the estimated loss of tax revenues around the globe is approximately USD 40 billion. This means that for every 1% we can ‘take back’ from the criminals, governments may effectively increase their revenue by USD 400 million. This loss of revenue has the domino effect of affecting the viability of otherwise law-abiding players in the tobacco industry.

It’s become very clear that illicit tobacco trade is fuelled by affordability pressures and criminals continue to leverage on that. It’s of utmost importance for the public to be made aware of the concealed risks of these cheap products. Often at times, it may be impossible to know if illicit tobacco complies with health regulations. Illicit tobacco trade being under-regulated, adds pressure to the already overwhelmed and crime infested communities. It also harms small businesses and exposes underage children to cheap back street tobacco products. Better enforcement and stiffer penalties are needed in this regard. Ahmad Ismail, JTI Southern Africa Cluster Vice President & General Manager says criminality continues to reap benefits at the expense of legal businesses and consumers. Picture: Supplied During the 2020 Covid-19 Lockdown, with legal sales and distribution of cigarettes prohibited between Risk Adjusted Alert Levels 3 to 5, the South African tobacco value chain experienced an unprecedented increase of illicit tobacco trade. The lockdown and tobacco ban were loopholes with which the illicit tobacco players used in their full capacity to increase their distribution. Illicit tobacco is now estimated to be 60% of total market, dominating an informal sector which is unregulated by authorities to the degree required. Whilst these suspect players were running to the bank, the legal industry which pays its full due taxes saw a decline of almost 48%. According to IPSOS, the 2020 excise & VAT loss to SARS from the legal tobacco industry was approximately R7,2 Billion conservatively and excluded any losses due to the growth of the illicit trade. The losses to the fiscus seem set to continue if the issue of high sin taxes and illicit tobacco trade is not addressed and this comes at a time the government needs revenue more than ever.

The current minimum collectable tax rate is R20.01 for a pack of 20 cigarettes and this means 44% of every pack of cigarettes sold goes straight to government in the form of excise tax, excluding value added tax. For every illicit tobacco pack sold on the streets of South Africa, the government loses revenue which could have made a difference to service delivery. Governments take a leading role in the fight against the illicit tobacco trade. Without the support of government, industry efforts cannot be fully effective. Through coordinated efforts we can begin to reduce the problem. Across the globe, JTI is committed to complying with strict regulations and working hard to implement solutions aimed at improving the supply chain security. The South African Government would benefit significantly from ratifying and localizing the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products (ITP) under WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), which came into force in 2018. South Africa has been a founding member of the FCTC, where the former Minister of Health, Honourable Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, signed the ITP in Geneva in January 2013. It is concerning that, until today. Our Government has not ratified the protocol, which will allow for a globally aligned track & trace system of tobacco products to be traced from the manufacturer to the wholesaler.