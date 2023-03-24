The German Lotto prize draw stands at R770 million this Saturday!

Make a mental note because on Saturday evening, your life could change forever when the German Lotto 6/49 draw takes place and an estimated R770 million could be yours! Did you know that with Lottoland’s online fixed-odds betting, punters in South African stand a chance to win their share in more than 30 international lotteries, and that you can place your bet anytime of the day or night from your smart phone or computer?

The German Lotto is known as 6-aus-49 (six from 49). It is available to German residents only, but with Lottoland South Africa, South African residents (18+) can place a fixed-odds bet on the main draw, as well as three additional bonus games; Super 6, Spiel77 (Game 77) and Glücksspirale (The Luck Spiral). An interesting fact is that the German Lotto has produced the most winners on this online betting platform, which currently stands at the highest it has been in two years. Despite being one of the biggest events in Europe, a basic bet of R25 gets you in the running, or go all-in with the three extra bonus games for even bigger chances to win. Choose six numbers from a range of one to 49 or select the QuickPick option and numbers will be chosen for you. On the night of the draw six regular numbers are drawn, followed by a Superball. To hit the tier 1 payout you must guess all six regular numbers plus the Superball number correctly.

Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board, and is recognized around the globe, operating in 15 markets. More than 15 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar, and Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy. THIS IS HOW IT WORKS Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on

You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa. HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA