Vodacom Bulls launch new App for fans

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Vodacom Bulls fans will now #StayConnected closer than ever before to the #BullsFamily and experience the pride and passion of their team at their fingertips. Fans will be able to follow the three-time Vodacom Super Rugby winners with all the latest news, videos, and upcoming events – including fixtures, logs, results, team stats – and more, directly on their devices. The new App will include exclusive content featuring players and coaching staff, from behind-the-scenes training videos to cooking lessons and the highly anticipated coach Jake’s Column, only available on the App.

Watch the video below to see what you can expect:

Fans will also be able to purchase match tickets and merchandise from the Vodacom Bulls shop through the App, and those hungry for some friendly competition can jump into the unique games for a chance to win prizes.

The most passionate fans can dive into the full history of one of the most iconic rugby teams in the world and the history behind the Loftus Versfeld stadium.

The team’s sponsors will also have a valuable platform of fan engagement through the new App.

“We’ve all seen, through the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the growth of digital media. Rugby is going to need new ways of connecting with the fans, and the new Vodacom Bulls App is part of our strategy to grow our digital presence and offer our fans an unrivalled experience both on and off the field,” said Vodacom Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone.

Michelle van Eyden, Executive Head of Sponsorship for Vodacom, said: “As a digitally-led company Vodacom always aims to find unique ways for fans to engage with their sports heroes. The new Vodacom Bulls App will provide just such an opportunity and will keep the fans connected to their favourite team, especially at a time such as this when they cannot be close in a stadium, but can still be together in the #BullsFamily.”

Download the Vodacom Bulls App here