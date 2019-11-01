WATCH: A gambling problem hurts









Gamblers can’t stop thinking about gambling and they can’t control the impulse to gamble. Pic: Supplied - Rawpixel Indeed, a Gambling Problem Hurts. It really hurts, and not only does it hurt the gambler but has a devastating ripple effect that has the capability of affecting immediate and extended family, friends as well as the community. That is the reason why the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation, SARGF, has chosen the month of November as the National Responsible Gambling Month. It is also not surprising that this year’s theme is titled: A Gambling Problem Hurts. Although the bulk of people in South Africa fall within the category of people who at all do not gamble, not even to an extent of playing Lotto, we find also recreational gamblers. Recreational gamblers neither spend more time nor money than they can comfortably afford and therefore their activities there cause very little harm to them and loved ones. All they therefore require would be information and education on gambling behaviour, something that would allow them to take sensible decisions and remain harm free. Those in the minority groups, namely problem gamblers and pathological or compulsive gamblers are unfortunately in the red flag zone that is likely to hurt. Problem gamblers show a gambling behaviour that creates negative consequences for themselves, for friends and family as well as the community.

Pathological or compulsive gamblers on the other hand have a psychiatric disorder diagnosable by strict criteria. Such gamblers are not able to control their gambling activities, leading to significant damage to themselves and others. SARGF Executive Director Sibongile Simelane-Quntana eloquently puts it arguing that when one struggles, especially to control ones gambling behaviour, “spending money that you necessarily did not have to spend chasing your loses or stealing money from workplace, friends and family to go gamble it is therefore no longer fun and hence the Theme a Gambling Problem Hurts. As the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) awareness of these issues are vigorously promoted throughout the year in line with our mandate to manage and minimise the potential harmful effect of gambling.”

According to Simelane-Quntana they are very clear in that when perceiving gambling as a financial problem solver then people are at risk simply because gambling to address specific financial problems may create stress especially when the anticipated results are not achievable.

She has made an impassioned plea to all those patrons who should be above the age of 18 and are by law allowed to gamble in South Africa, to understand that gambling should be perceived as a social recreational activity, a social outing with friends and family.

Watch the video below to find out how the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation helps people with gambling addictions:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The advice from the SARGF is that Gambling is a game of chance and therefore each time one chooses to participate in gambling, set time and limit on the money one is prepared to spend on gambling and never chase your losses or borrow money to go gamble as winning are not guaranteed.

“A Gambling Problem Hurts and if this is not curbed it then escalates into a gambling addiction, a serious brain disease that can affect how a person develops an obsession for various forms of gambling.

Unlike other addictions, Gambling addiction does not often present immediate physical signs or symptoms that can be quickly spotted and hence it is ordinarily referred to as a “hidden addiction”. This occurrence perpetuates a condition in that problem gamblers go unnoticed for many years before the signs of the addiction finally become evident and as a result they are then susceptible to increased alcohol and drug abuse, bankruptcy, fraud, loss of material assets such as property, car and jewellery, “explains Simelane-Quntana.

Additionally they just can’t stop thinking about gambling and they can’t control the impulse to gamble, even when it has negative consequences for their loved ones.

Responsible gambling, according to SARGF, is still possible. The Foundation has embarked on a drive to educate and promote responsible gambling to targeted audiences through events and exhibitions. They also educate the gambling industry employees about signs and symptoms of problems gambling.

The Gambling Industry also take part in promoting responsible gambling through gaming policies such as self-exclusion programme, age restrictions and protecting player from overstimulation especially when gambling modes are advertised.

For Help on problem gambling, the SARGF offers free and confidential Treatment and Counselling, a 24/7 toll free counselling line which can be reached through the 0800 006 008 line.

We also have a WhatsApp number that people can use to seek help. The clients calling through our helpline therefore get referred to our treatment professionals which consists of Psychologists and Social Workers. We offer both outpatient and inpatient programs and we also provide counselling for family members who have relatives that gamble.

The SARGF is a renewed non-profit company, public-private initiative between Government and the gambling industry that is committed to promoting responsible gambling in South Africa.

Office Number: +27 11 026 7323

International Number: +27 21 674 5830

Office Address:

Sunnyside Office Park Building B, 1ST Floor

32 Sunnyside dr & Carse O’Gowrie

Parktown,Johannesburg

Website: Responsiblegambling.org.za

Facebook: South African Responsible Gambling Foundation

Twitter: @SARGFoundation

Instagram: #southafricanresponsiblegamblingfoundation

Toll Free Counselling Line: 0800 006 008

SMS Line: 076 675 0710