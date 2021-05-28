WATCH: Africa benefits from China's development dividend - senior official of Zimbabwe's ruling party

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has been pursuing prosperity not only for her people, but also for the world, said Christopher Mutsvangwa, a senior member of Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party and former ambassador to China, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). "So this is the historic goal which the CPC has over the years proven to be pursuing. They want prosperity for the Chinese people, they want prosperity for their neighbors, they also want prosperity for the world," said Mutsvangwa, Zanu-PF's Politburo member and Secretary for Science and Technology.

Mutsvangwa said that Africa gets development dividend from China with mutual respect. "And Africans are very happy because our relationship with China is peer to peer. Although it is a very big country now with a modern economy, they don't show off, they have no hegemony over African people, they respect the politics of a country, they have no foreign army in another country fighting to impose the Chinese standards," he said.

The challenge of Africa has been lack of capital, Mutsvangwa noted, adding that the arrival of China in the global economic scene has given Africa a new source of capital.

"So the best dividend which China has given to Africa is a new source of capital so that Africa can develop its young population, can open up its mines, can build roads and railways and can have telecommunications for African people to talk to each other, and a lot of it owes to the arrival of China on the global stage," he said.