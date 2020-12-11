WATCH: Buffalo City Municipality launches their road safety campaign
Buffalo City Municipality launched their festive safety campaign aimed at ensuring minimal carnage on the roads during this festive season.
The municipality expects residents and visitors to respect the rules of the road. Taxi drivers and other commuter vehicles are advised to respect Covid-19 protocols so keep the city safer.
The municipality has stated that they will not hesitate to impound cars on their roads.#ACityHardAtWork