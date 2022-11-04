Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, November 4, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: China launches lab module Mengtian as space station approaches completion

Published 26m ago

Share

China on Monday launched the space lab module Mengtian, taking the construction of the country's space station Tiangong into the final stage.

The Mengtian module, flying to join the two-module combination already about 400 kilometers above Earth, is the last "building block" that allows Tiangong to form a T-shape structure, the planned layout at the space station's completion.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new combination is projected to take shape after a succession of elaborately-maneuvered tasks including the docking and the subsequent in-orbit transposition.

The Long March-5B Y4 carrier rocket, carrying Mengtian, blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

space explorationCommunist Party of ChinaChina

Share

Recent stories by:

Xinhua