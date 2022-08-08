WOZA Africa Awards 2022 celebrates women in law

The WOZA Africa Awards 2022 honour and celebrate the excellent contributions made by women in their roles as mother, wife, partner, sibling, child, friend and professional – empowering women not just on Women’s day but every day.

These awards are the first and only stand-alone platform in Africa to recognise and celebrate the dedication, achievements and contributions made by women in the legal profession – for women by women. Due to the success of the 2019 Gala awards event, the demand grew attracting over 170 nominations from South Africa, Nigeria, Namibia, Zambia, Ghana and Tanzania in 33 categories.

It was a night of celebrations as the awardees danced to the African beat to receive their awards and in total, 84 awards were presented.