WOZA Africa Awards 2022 celebrates women in law

The WOZA Africa Awards 2022 honour and celebrate the excellent contributions made by women in their roles as mother, wife, partner, sibling, child, friend and professional – empowering women not just on Women’s day but every day.
These awards are the first and only stand-alone platform in Africa to recognise and celebrate the dedication, achievements and contributions made by women in the legal profession – for women by women. Due to the success of the 2019 Gala awards event, the demand grew attracting over 170 nominations from South Africa, Nigeria, Namibia, Zambia, Ghana and Tanzania in 33 categories.
It was a night of celebrations as the awardees danced to the African beat to receive their awards and in total, 84 awards were presented.
Read the WOZA Africa Awards 2022 Awards digital magazine here.
The award ceremony was a huge celebration and the Chief Justice of South Africa, Raymond Zondo, was the keynote speaker.
Research indicates that the legal profession is still male-dominated, especially in specialised areas of law such as intellectual property law, construction law and information and communications law. Women make up more than 50% of law graduates in South Africa but only comprise 40% of total legal practitioners – attorneys and advocates combined.
This commemorative digimag showcases the WOZA Africa Awards 2022 and highlights outstanding contributions made to the legal profession.
Also featured is a selection of winners, who play a significant role in ensuring that the law of the land is nurtured, supported and enhanced.