You are invited to attend the inaugural Annual Youth Conference for Boys & Men

Pretoria: You are invited to attend the inaugural Annual Youth Conference for Boys & Men, hosted by The Dlalisa Moyeni Foundation, on November 28 in Mamelodi or register for the free online event. The Dlalisa Moyeni Foundation was founded in 2016 by Bongani and Tumisang Skosana, in memory of Bongani’s father, Dlalisa Moyeni, who was known for his community work. The foundation focuses on directing male figures in our society towards optimal responsibility, care, health, compassion, and leadership. To date, the Skosana family funds the foundation’s programme and its operations. Our 2020 efforts have been interwoven into society’s immediate challenges. We responded to the challenges of the raging Covid-19 pandemic by implementing a voluntary feeding scheme in Mamelodi, Pretoria. Our food scheme has supported more than 14 000 community members with food provisions since May 2020. We furthermore felt compelled to respond to the ongoing and unfortunate attacks on women and children in our society. Our response included a meaningful online campaign and online discussion forums. The Annual Youth Conference for Boys & Men is geared to be a national and recurring conference. It sees us return to our core focus: to eradicate the social and economic ills of our male population.

We are both preventative in our action and remedial in our retrospective response. We deal with the psychosocial as well as the physical dynamics of the male being and population.

The tangible outcomes of our work develop men that are responsible, and committed to their personal well-being, and that of their families, society, and the environment at large. Our scope of work has a broad and positive socio- economic impact and consequence. We work nationally.

The event will be screened live on Q-start on 28 November 2020. We will also host 300 people in Mamelodi.

All access to the event is free.

The event features several impactful individuals like Israel Matseke-Zulu, and round table conversations, which include topics relating to the psychological wellbeing of our chosen community segment, led by fully qualified professionals.

The strategic path of the foundation for 2021, includes the repeat of the Youth Festival, in a larger setting to a larger community. We are also working on developing niche male psychology-based development material, which we envisage to roll out through a national volunteer programme.

All these efforts, we believe will make an impact on our male society members, their orientation, and the quality of their lives and overall contribution to society at large.

Kindly support our cause by donating and registering for the online event on our website: www.dlalisamoyenifoundation.org.za