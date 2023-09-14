Springbok Women speak about wills and leaving a legacy in a series called Will Power

First National Bank (FNB) has launched a branded content series called Will Power to celebrate National Wills Week which runs from September 11-15. Will Power is a series of curated interviews with Springbok Women who are South African breadwinners who are putting their bodies on the line for the country as well as their various dependents.

The series has been created to communicate that all South Africans can draft and save a will on the FNB App for free.

Statistics show that over a third of South African households are headed by women and that they spend close to three times more time on unpaid domestic work in comparison to their male counterparts. This means that the role that women play in the average household is invaluable, making it imperative that they demonstrate financial literacy by having an executable will. Aneesa Razack, CEO of FNB Fiduciary, said: "With a profound focus on convenience, this creative concept bridges a crucial gap by enabling the drafting of wills on the FNB App. We seize the opportunity to empower our customers with a comprehensive and modern approach to estate planning."

Will Power dissects the personal and professional dynamics of Springbok Women Lusanda Dumke, Sizophila Solontsi, and Lerato Makua, respectively. Dumke, who was named the Eastern Cape Sportswoman of the Year in 2022, turned down the prize of a car in order to prioritise better lodgings for her loved ones.

Solontsi stated that she didn’t have a will, but family is her motivation for her hustle. "That's the main reason, or part of, why I'm here—that I can provide for my family and I can provide for myself in this environment. I work two jobs: for the Bulls Daisies and the Springbok Women," Solontsi said.

Finally, Makau said that, like all things in life, rugby is not just for men; we can also compete. Maku said, "I want to leave a lasting legacy."

"These athletes’ stories are a foil for best-practice planning for one’s future and taking the risks out of the uncertainty that life may deliver upon us," Razack said.