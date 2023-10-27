Springboks merch is all the rage due to the Rugby World Cup, but is all of it legal?

South Africans have shown tremendous support for the nation’s pride and Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks. One way that they have done this is to wear Springboks jerseys on Fridays at school and the workplace, and of course on match day.

This is reminiscent of the 2010 World Cup fever that took over South Africa when the nation hosted. However, what jerseys are legit? Even before the Rugby World Cup began, South Africans were advised by SA Rugby that supporters gear is only available online from a few legal websites, including www.sarugbyshop.co.za, and other selected stores such as Totalsports, Sportsmans Warehouse, Studio88, and Superbalist.

“We have seen many websites pop up online calling themselves ‘official’ to get on the Springboks bandwagon, but they never deliver, and consumers end up out of pocket. “They cut-and-paste genuine marketing material from Nike to pass themselves off as having stock—even at discounted prices. But they are deceiving the public, who should only purchase from established outlets from brands with which they are familiar,” warned Rian Oberholzer, the chief executive of SA Rugby. He added that many supporters are keen to get their hands on the new range from Nike, but cautioned them to only buy from official and well-known outlets or risk being defrauded.

In September, IOL reported that in the Western Cape, police members executed a search warrant at a local business premises in Fourie Street, Brackenfell. It was found that the operation was creating counterfeit Springboks jerseys. “They confiscated 67 branded and 50 unbranded Springboks jerseys, 513 cuffs and collars, and seven working stations. They arrested and detained two females aged 25 and 47 on a charge of possession of counterfeit goods,” Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk was quoted as saying.