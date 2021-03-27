SSA acting director Loyiso Jafta axed
JOHANNESBURG - Acting director general of State Security Agency (SSA) Loyiso Jafta has been given the boot and replaced by head of National Intelligence (NICOC), Ambassador Gab Msimanga.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he was not surprised by the firing of Jafta.
Jafta's axing comes a few months after he gave evidence at the Zondo commission on the looting at SSA.
State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo had tried to block him from giving evidence, but her bid failed.
This came after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had rejected the minister's application.
Holomisa said he was not surprised given that these ministers have long usurped the powers of the accounting officers.
“In this case it’s clear that in the event Zondo deals with further hearings on SSA, Jafta should not appear before the commission. Pure interference with Zondo proceedings in order to squash any further testimony from Jafta.”
SSA spokesperson Mava Scott could not be reached for comment.
IOL