SSA acting director Loyiso Jafta axed

JOHANNESBURG - Acting director general of State Security Agency (SSA) Loyiso Jafta has been given the boot and replaced by head of National Intelligence (NICOC), Ambassador Gab Msimanga.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he was not surprised by the firing of Jafta.

Jafta's axing comes a few months after he gave evidence at the Zondo commission on the looting at SSA.

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo had tried to block him from giving evidence, but her bid failed.

This came after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had rejected the minister's application.