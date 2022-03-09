Staff purge: its mayor vs labour

BALDWIN NDABA JOBURG mayor Mpho Phalatse has taken a swipe at labour unions and political parties for allegedly “misleading the public” about the impending sacking of 130 former political staffers of the ANC.

Phalatse said the Johannesburg Multi-Party Government (MPG) has noted reckless and baseless statements made by unions and political parties that sought to distract the public from the facts surrounding the former Mayoral Committee’s illegal contract conversion of senior City of Johannesburg personnel attached to political offices. In the public interest, herewith the facts: * We are not dealing with a political or labour matter but one of compliance with the law that was flouted when the former Mayoral Committee adopted a report, without Council’s approval, to convert the fixed-term contracts of senior staff attached to political offices.

At a projected cost of at least R80 million per annum, it would not only be costly for the City to turn a blind eye to the irregular employment of 130 (and growing) staff but it would be a violation of both the Municipal Systems Act and the Municipal Finance Management Act; laws both the Council and its employees are bound by. To add further, the continued irregular employment of the political staff cripples the ability of the new administration to hire staff who share the same values as the government of the day, which will have far reaching implications for good governance and service delivery objectives as mandated by the electoral outcome. * None of the staff who have been served with notices to regularise (return their contract to their original form) their employment are part of the City’s administrative functions. Instead, they were appointed and contracted at a senior level to serve political offices linked to the term of office of the elected politician they were attached to.

* It is incorrect to state that staff are being dismissed, fired or having their contracts terminated. Their contracts have been regularised and their contracts will run their course, coming to an end at the end of April 2022. She made the comments after the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) have vowed to launch separate action to block the City of Joburg from sacking 130 former ANC political staffers. Addressing the media, Samwu Joburg regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana, said her union was going to take the City of Joburg to the local government bargaining council in their bid to stop the pending sacking.

Mtatyana also said that they are in consultation with their lawyers with the aim of challenging the pending sackings in a court of law. “The attacks by Cllr (Mpho) Phalatse come after the multi-party City of Johannesburg Council took an illegal and unlawful decision to terminate the employment contract of 130 employees, alleging that these employees’ contracts of employment were converted irregularly. “After the Council meeting, workers were furnished with letters from the Office of the City Manager wherein workers were requested to make representation on how their ’irregular appointments’ should be regularised.

“It is public knowledge that the contracts of employment of these employees were converted in March 2021, following the advertisements of the vacancies and the rigorous interview processes. “It is therefore unfortunate that the City has decided that these employees are political appointees and as such decided to terminate their contracts of employment without following any due process let alone terminate the contracts on the basis of misconduct, insubordination or dereliction of duty,” Mtatyana said. She said these employees have legal and binding contracts of employment that could not be unilaterally terminated without valid reasons.