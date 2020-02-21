Eskom has confirmed that the probability of rotational load shedding is expected to continue on Sunday, in the event of unplanned breakdowns. Picture: Wolfgang Borchers

Eskom has confirmed that the probability of rotational load shedding is expected to continue on Sunday, in the event of unplanned breakdowns. On Friday, the utility giant announced that while they hoped to end this bout of Stage 2 rotational loadshedding at 6am on Sunday, the possibility is high that load shedding will continue for the rest of Sunday should the further unplanned breakdowns be experienced and some of the units expected to return on Saturday not return as scheduled.

In a statement, Eskom said unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11 906MW as at 3:20pm on Friday, while planned maintenance is 5 2094MW. Emergency reserves are currently being utilised to supplement the shortage in capacity.

"The system remains unpredictable and constrained, and as such we remind customers that any shift on the system performance will require a change in the depth of loadshedding at short notice," Eskom said.

Eskom once more reminded residents that load shedding could be here to stay for the next 18 months, due to maintenance and restoration of ageing infrastructure.