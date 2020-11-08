Stats SA mobilises expertise to counsel on Census 2021 delivery

PRETORIA - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has appointed a census national advisory committee (NAC) which will serve as an oversight body to advise the statistician general as he coordinates and oversees the delivery of the country’s digital population count, Census 2021.

The Census 2021 NAC comprises of stakeholders from various entities, including government and private organisations, who will bring on board multi-sector expertise and influence to ensure that the upcoming census undertaking is effective and efficient, Stats SA said in a statement on Sunday.

The appointment of the Census 2021 NAC is the final “puzzle piece” at a national level to initiate advocacy, educational, and community mobilisation initiatives as Stats SA prepared to conduct a census dress rehearsal, the Census 2021 Pilot, early next year. The census pilot would serve as the final preparatory phase for the organisation to conduct the total population count scheduled for October next year.

The committee would be chaired by Nompumelelo Nzimande from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

The NAC would not only provide counsel to the organisation on matters Census 2021. It would also assist Stats SA to deliver a historic technology-driven census with improved coverage and response rates. Its role included providing specific advice to the statistician general about the entire census undertaking from the planning, implementation, and dissemination, Stats SA said.