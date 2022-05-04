Still no water at Durban’s Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital despite pipes being fixed

Durban – While eThekwini Municipality said Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital should have received piped water by Tuesday afternoon, this is not the case. On Wednesday morning, the Department of Health confirmed that there was still no piped water and the hospital situated in uMlazi, was making do with alternate methods.

The hospital which was affected by the floods, has been without piped water for weeks. The Public Servants Association provincial manager Mlungisi Ndlovu expressed concern about the hospital not having water. He said the hospital was one of the biggest hospitals servicing a large community and called for a quick remedy.

Ndlovu said nurses were going above and beyond carrying water to cater to needs of patients and hospitals. However, the Department of Health said 30 JoJo tanks and 30 portable toilets were installed to help mitigate the effects of the situation. On Tuesday, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city has completed the repairs to the pipes feeding the hospital, that were damaged during the recent floods.

