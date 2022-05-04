Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Still no water at Durban’s Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital despite pipes being fixed

Published 51m ago

Share

Durban – While eThekwini Municipality said Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital should have received piped water by Tuesday afternoon, this is not the case.

On Wednesday morning, the Department of Health confirmed that there was still no piped water and the hospital situated in uMlazi, was making do with alternate methods.

Story continues below Advertisment

The hospital which was affected by the floods, has been without piped water for weeks.

The Public Servants Association provincial manager Mlungisi Ndlovu expressed concern about the hospital not having water.

He said the hospital was one of the biggest hospitals servicing a large community and called for a quick remedy.

More on this

Ndlovu said nurses were going above and beyond carrying water to cater to needs of patients and hospitals.

However, the Department of Health said 30 JoJo tanks and 30 portable toilets were installed to help mitigate the effects of the situation.

On Tuesday, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city has completed the repairs to the pipes feeding the hospital, that were damaged during the recent floods.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Areas near the hospital have reportedly begun receiving water. We anticipate that the hospital should start receiving water by the end of the day.”

IOL

Related Topics:

Department of HealthCity of EthekwiniWeather

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj