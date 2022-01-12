Stressed about lunch? A Durban woman will not only make your kid’s lunch, she’ll deliver it for you
Durban: A Durban woman is hoping to make the lives of parents easier by providing and delivering nutritious meals to their kids at school every day.
Nokuthula Sibisi,30, from E Section in uMlazi, Durban, started her home industry business from her kitchen with a few clients in October.
She provides daily lunch boxes that contain a variety of sandwiches, two sides of fruit, a juice and a packet of chips.
Sibisi said she began delivering to a local school in her area and was also open to delivery at workplaces.
“There was a good response, and I decided to take my business to social media.
“I was overwhelmed with the positive response.”
Sibisi, who worked as an educator assistant until April last year, said she witnessed first-hand what kids preferred eating and how some kids didn’t even eat.
“I’m hoping that my ideas would encourage kids to have a good meal at school, which is important for them.”
She said in addition to that, every child received a free hamper of goodies and stationery on their birthday.
Sibisi said the cost of her lunch boxes ranged from R450 (two days a week) to R650 (a full week).
She said she hoped to deliver throughout Durban, which depended on responses.
For now, she is using re-usable containers, which she collects from the client the following day.
She said, since being unemployed, she had to come up with an idea to sustain herself and her 11-year-old son.
With over 3 000 shares, Facebook users have responded positively.
Here are some comments:
Licia Khuzwayo: Wow my dear, I love your business idea, keep it up my dear friend. To all women who are making it work for them this year.
Snegugu Xaba II: Very impressive! Very clean!
Kutsu Kutsu: Very impressive keep up the amazing work we are proud of you and all your accomplishments.
