News
Nokuthula Sibisi,30, from Umlazi Durban is delivering lunchboxes to school and workplaces in Durban.
Nokuthula Sibisi,30, from Umlazi Durban is delivering lunchboxes to school and workplaces in Durban.

Stressed about lunch? A Durban woman will not only make your kid’s lunch, she’ll deliver it for you

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Durban: A Durban woman is hoping to make the lives of parents easier by providing and delivering nutritious meals to their kids at school every day.

Nokuthula Sibisi,30, from E Section in uMlazi, Durban, started her home industry business from her kitchen with a few clients in October.

She provides daily lunch boxes that contain a variety of sandwiches, two sides of fruit, a juice and a packet of chips.

Sibisi said she began delivering to a local school in her area and was also open to delivery at workplaces.

“There was a good response, and I decided to take my business to social media.

“I was overwhelmed with the positive response.”

Sibisi, who worked as an educator assistant until April last year, said she witnessed first-hand what kids preferred eating and how some kids didn’t even eat.

“I’m hoping that my ideas would encourage kids to have a good meal at school, which is important for them.”

She said in addition to that, every child received a free hamper of goodies and stationery on their birthday.

Sibisi said the cost of her lunch boxes ranged from R450 (two days a week) to R650 (a full week).

She said she hoped to deliver throughout Durban, which depended on responses.

For now, she is using re-usable containers, which she collects from the client the following day.

She said, since being unemployed, she had to come up with an idea to sustain herself and her 11-year-old son.

With over 3 000 shares, Facebook users have responded positively.

Here are some comments:

Licia Khuzwayo: Wow my dear, I love your business idea, keep it up my dear friend. To all women who are making it work for them this year.

Snegugu Xaba II: Very impressive! Very clean!

Kutsu Kutsu: Very impressive keep up the amazing work we are proud of you and all your accomplishments.

IOL

Share this article: