Supporting the mental health of the Matric Class of 2024

As South Africa awaits the results of the 2024 matric exams, the conversation around mental health grows increasingly urgent. More than 700 000 matriculants, who wrote their final exams just over a month ago, are currently grappling with the stress and anxiety that accompany results day, set for January 14.

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, will officially announce the outcomes a day earlier, a moment that marks both culmination and anticipation for these young students. This year's matric class has faced a unique set of challenges that make their educational journey markedly tumultuous. Ruvé Esterhuysen, a clinical psychologist at Life Poortview, notes that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the transition to online learning, and the reintegration into in-person education all have left their marks.

Simultaneously, the rise of technology, digital platforms, and the omnipresence of social media have evolved modern learning, but also added new pressures to student life. Esterhuysen remarks: “Finishing matric is not always fun and games. It can often lead to overwhelming stress, anxiety, and, in extreme cases, suicidal thoughts.” This period of transition is a whirlwind; expectations surrounding results and subsequent decisions about career paths or tertiary education augment the stress these learners experience.

Furthermore, societal scrutiny weighs heavily, as learners fear judgment from family and peers based on their performance. Indeed, with 60% of youth reportedly needing mental health support, according to a 2023 U-report poll by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the issue of mental well-being among South Africa's youth is urgent. Among those aged 15 to 24, which includes graduating matriculants, the number rises to 70%, with an alarming distinction that females exhibit a greater need for support.

The stark statistics reveal that suicide accounts for 9.5% of teenage deaths in the country, and a significant portion of hospital admissions for suicide attempts involve teenagers. Recognising the urgency of mental health issues, Esterhuysen advises that families should proactively manage their teenagers’ well-being. “Modern life is a stressful experience, and we all need help and support,” she asserts, stressing that there should be no stigma surrounding the pursuit of mental health assistance.

Actions such as reaching out to friends, family, or mental health professionals can demonstrate healthy coping strategies. Yet, how can families identify the signs of distress in their young people? Esterhuysen highlights a series of red flags: major emotional changes, withdrawal from previously enjoyed activities, heightened sensitivity to rejection, low self-esteem, sleep disturbances, and even physical complaints like headaches or poor hygiene. These signs warrant attention as they indicate an individual may be struggling. More than simply a test of academic knowledge, results day is a pivotal transition into adulthood for these young individuals — a time that can be laden with uncertainty about their futures.