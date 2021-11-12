Survé and Independent Media say Gauteng government still hasn't taken court action despite threats

INDEPENDENT Media’s Executive Chairman Dr Iqbal Survé, said on Friday that he, and Independent Media were yet to receive notification of legal action, as indicated by the Gauteng Department of Health in a media statement they issued recently. At a press conference on October 27, Survé claimed baby trafficking was taking place within certain hospitals in Gauteng, aided and abetted by certain medical practitioners, hospital administrators and government officials.

The Gauteng Department of Health subsequently issued a media statement in response, saying it would be taking legal action against Survé and Independent Media. In a public response to the department, Survé said he would welcome such action. He said the investigations conducted by Independent Media had more than enough proof to back up the claims made at the press conference.