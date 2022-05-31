Suspect alleged to have raped 18-month-old Heideveld toddler arrested

Cape Town – Police have traced and arrested the man alleged to have raped an 18-month old baby in Heideveld. The 40-year-old man who had been on the run since the incident occurred in Grace Court on Monday was found nearly 20km from the crime scene, in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, who confirmed the rape, the suspect was arrested by the Maitland Flying Squad. “This office can confirm that a 40-year-old man has just been arrested by members of the Maitland Flying Squad. “The suspect will be detained on a charge of rape.

“Once charged he is expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court,” Swartbooi said. The toddler has been taken to a medical facility for treatment but it remains unclear what condition the child is in. Residents of Heideveld were angry that the suspect was in police custody.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We have had enough of this nonsense. Enough! Our children are dying like flies. Our women and children are being kidnapped, raped and murdered like it’s open season. “We had enough. What has the justice system ever done to assist us? “After his court appearance, he gets bail, moves to another area and does this again?

Story continues below Advertisement

“That is a baby he damaged. Innocence he just took away. We as a community want him. “It is time we stand as a collective and show these rapists, murderers and gangsters just how fed up we are!” a resident said. The family could not be reached by time of publication.

Story continues below Advertisement