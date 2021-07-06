Suspect arrested after wife allegedly cut into pieces with angle grinder

Durban: KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a person in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed in KwaMakhutha over the weekend. Philisiwe Mvubu, 46, was allegedly killed in front of her child after a quarrel with a person known to her.

On Tuesday morning, KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “A 38-year-old murder suspect was arrested by KwaMakhutha police on Monday in the Wembezi area.” Mbele said he was due to appear in the uMbumbulu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development MEC MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza lauded the police for the swift arrest.

MORE ON THIS Wife cut into pieces with angle grinder, allegedly after domestic dispute

Khoza said Mvubu was killed in front of her child after a quarrel with a person known to her in the Mkhazini area. “It is alleged that the man used an angle grinder to cut the victim into pieces and left her to die while locked inside their house.” A neighbour discovered the body.

MEC Khoza said the suspect’s arrest “once again highlights that no women abusers, rapists and murderers will escape the long arm of the law”. "It is very pleasing that our law enforcement agencies have taken these cases of gender-based violence seriously and they don't rest until the suspects are nabbed. We believe that the only way to curb these crimes in our communities is through a focused approach and working together as different sectors and departments," she said. MEC Khoza said the arrest restored the community’s confidence in the state in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide cases.