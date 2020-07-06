Suspect in brutal murder of NW cop murder nabbed, found with her ATM bank and phones

Johannesburg – Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection to the murder of a North West police officer. Sergeant Martha Mamoitoyi Bouwer was found in a pool of blood in her bedroom in Kanana, outside Klerksdorp, on Wednesday night. The man was found with her bank account, cellphones and a few new items he is alleged to have bought with her money. Police said Bouwer had been pummeled with a hard object. Brigadier Sabata Mokgwaabone of the North West police said police arrested the man on Friday in Goo-Mokgatle Section in Dinokana village outside Zeerust.

"He was arrested during a crime intelligence driven operation by a multi-disciplinary team comprising of Bojanala District and Zeerust Task Teams as well as Provincial Traffic.

"During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of the deceased’s bank card as well as the recently bought goods such as clothes, a car battery and liquor.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that Mokgosi’s bank card was used to withdraw cash from ATMs in Northam and Zeerust. Furthermore, the team managed to recover Mokgosi’s two cellphones," he said.

Mokgwabone said it was not yet known if Bouwer knew the man. However, what they knew was that Bouwer was staying at the home of the suspect's girlfriend.

Bouwer's body was discovered by her colleagues.

They had become worried when she failed to report for duty at Kanana Police Station and efforts to reach her proved fruitless.

Mokgwabone said when a police officer does not report for duty and there is no word about their whereabouts, they do not make assumptions and go their home to confirm if they are fine, which is what happened in Bouwer's case.

On arriving at Bouwer's house, officers found it locked. They broke the door to gain entry and made the gruesome discovery.

"The victim’s body was found in a pool of blood with multiple injuries. She had been severely assaulted with a very hard object and there was blood everywhere.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena applauded the team for "working tirelessly to make certain the alleged perpetrator was brought to book to face the full might of the law".

He said the arrest will serve as a warning to those who commit crime, including gender based violence, that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring they account for their wicked deeds.