Suspect in custody after Wentworth teen is stabbed to death

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A 20-year-old man is set to appear in court for the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in the Durban south community of Wentworth at the weekend. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said Donell Potgieter was stabbed in the chest near his home in Hime Street on Saturday night. She said the victim was taken to hospital for medical attention. "He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. A case of murder was opened at Wentworth police station for investigation. The suspect was arrested hours after the incident and was charged for murder," Mbele said. On Thursday, Durban comedian Andrew Hughes and a friend were wounded in a shooting in Landsdowne Road. It is believed that Hughes and his friend were shot in a case of mistaken identity.

According to several people who spoke to IOL on Friday, despite being shot numerous times, Hughes was able to drive him and his friend to the nearby Wentworth hospital.

Friend and fellow comedian, Carvin H Goldstone, said Hughes is recovering and is able to walk and talk.

On Friday, a woman was injured during a shooting while more shootings were reported on Saturday and Sunday.

Community activist, Desmond D'sa has called on police to step up patrols in the area.

"A curfew has been put in place and yet these incidents are taking place after the curfew time. Police need to enforce the curfew that has been implemented. It should be for all areas, not just a few suburbs. Police also need to stop and search youngsters who they find on the road. If this happens, we can get rid of dangerous weapons in the area," he said.

D'sa said shootings and drug wars were a real problem in Wentworth.

"Drugs are readily available and often the dealers are from outside areas," he said.

D'sa said while he could not comment on Potgieter's death, he believed that the community had lost faith in the Wentworth police.

"The docket should be taken over the the task team that has been assigned to investigate these cases. The task team needs to be more supportive. The docket should not be given to the detectives at Wentworth SAPS," he said.

IOL