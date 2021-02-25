Suspect that allegedly posed as a cop and swindled job seekers of money granted R1k bail

Pretoria - A 28-year-old man arrested by Limpopo police on charges of fraud and corruption after he allegedly swindled people of their money while posing as a police captain has been granted bail.

Titus Tshwarisha Maake, from Witten village in Senwabarwana was released on a R1000 bail on Wednesday by the Polokwane Magistrate's Court according to Limpopo police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“He was granted R1,000bail and the case was postponed to 30 April for further police investigations,” Ngoepe said.

Under the guise of being a captain from the Limpopo SAPS provincial human resource management, Maake would allegedly call unsuspecting people who wanted to enlist in the police force and instruct them to deposit money into various bank accounts, purportedly to cover the cost of medical reports.

“He would thereafter, instruct them to take the receipts to the recruitment office as proof of payment,” said Ngoepe.