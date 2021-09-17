Suspect wanted for murder in Cape Town, arrested in Northern Cape

Rustenburg - A 45-year-old man, wanted for murder in the Western Cape, was arrested in Danielskuil, in the Northern Cape, on Friday. Northern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said the man allegedly attacked a couple with a panga in Delft, in the Western Cape, and fled to the Northern Cape.

“It is alleged that during the early hours of September 1, 2021, the suspect broke into a house in Delft, Western Cape, and attacked a couple with a panga, leaving the husband dead and the wife in critical condition in hospital,” said Kock. Captain Kock said members of the Northern Cape tracking team, and a reservist from Delportshoop, followed up on information and searched several houses in Danielskuil, north west of Kimberley. He was found hiding at a house in Sloya, Danielskuil. He was on the run for at least two weeks.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Andre Rudolph Appelgryn, 64, appeared in Bredasdorp Magistrate’s Court, in the Western Cape, on Friday, facing charges of fraud, the Hawks said. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Appelgryn was arrested by the Hawks in Cape Town. This was after the team conducted a search and seizure on Thursday, at his candles company offices in Bredasdorp, and confiscated documentation regarding Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (TERS) funds.

“It is alleged that during the period between May and June, 2020, Appelgryn claimed TERS funds from the department of labour, on behalf of 44 employees who were working for him prior the Covid-19 pandemic, and used the monies claimed to service his payroll,“ Hani said. “Subsequently, an amount of R345 970.20 was paid into his business account. This resulted in a joint investigation between UIF and the police, after they realised that the TERS monies were claimed unlawfully, as the workers were working through lockdown and receiving their full salaries. They were not eligible for the TERS imbursement,” said Hani. Appelgryn was released on a R5 000 bail and his case was postponed to October 25, 2021, for investigation.