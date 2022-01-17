Suspected cellphone tower battery thief killed in crossfire with police, two arrested

Durban: Two people who were allegedly tampering with cellphone tower batteries with the intention to steal are due in court on Monday. According to KZN police, on Saturday night, police officers from Amangwe and Estcourt acted on information about four suspects who were tampering with cellphone tower batteries.

“The suspects were traced, and they were located at Nyezane area in Amangwe. When police approached the suspects, they were met by a hail of bullets, and there was an exchange of gunfire,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala. “One of the suspects was fatally wounded, and two were arrested. “A pistol with three rounds of ammunition, two vehicles, an angle grinder and a crowbar was found from the suspects.”

“Police are still searching for the remaining suspect who managed to flee the scene.” Gwala said the suspects, aged 26 and 35, are expected to appear in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court. They face charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and tampering with the essential infrastructure.