Suspected KZN drug dealer killed in shootout with police
Durban: A 29-year-old man suspected of being a drug dealer was killed on Tuesday in an exchange of fire with police.
Police officers from the National Intervention Unit were following up information relating to drug dealing and firearms at a house in Unit 14, Imbali, in Pietermaritzburg.
“The team approached the identified house and introduced themselves as police officers,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.
“The suspect allegedly opened fire on the police and a 29-year-old suspect was fatally wounded during the exchange of gunfire. A 9mm pistol with ammunition, 16 mandrax tablets, a packet of dagga as well as heroin was found on the deceased suspect.”
Gwala said charges of attempted murder, inquest, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition as well as possession of drugs are being investigated by Plessislaer SAPS.
In a separate incident, a 52-year-old man accused of dealing in drugs worth R2 million in Chatsworth has been released on R2 000 bail.
Police seized 70 800 capsules of heroin, 50 pieces of rock cocaine, 15 mandrax tablets and 291g of crystal meth. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R2 185 000.
