Suspected KZN drug dealer killed in shootout with police

Durban: A 29-year-old man suspected of being a drug dealer was killed on Tuesday in an exchange of fire with police. Police officers from the National Intervention Unit were following up information relating to drug dealing and firearms at a house in Unit 14, Imbali, in Pietermaritzburg.

“The team approached the identified house and introduced themselves as police officers,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala. “The suspect allegedly opened fire on the police and a 29-year-old suspect was fatally wounded during the exchange of gunfire. A 9mm pistol with ammunition, 16 mandrax tablets, a packet of dagga as well as heroin was found on the deceased suspect.” Gwala said charges of attempted murder, inquest, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition as well as possession of drugs are being investigated by Plessislaer SAPS.