Suspected KZN house robber wounded in shootout remains in hospital

Durban - A suspected robber, who was shot and injured while allegedly attempting to break into a home in Verulam on Monday, is in hospital under police guard. According to police, it is alleged that at around 11.15am, unknown suspects attempted to break into a house in Sew Drive, in Verulam, and damaged an electric fence.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspects were chased by security guards and a 32-year-old suspect was shot in the leg. “He was taken to hospital, where he is under police guard. Charges of attempted burglary and attempted murder are being investigated by Verulam SAPS,” said Mbele. According to Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit SA (RUSA), their control room received a tip-off that two suspects were attempting to break into an outbuilding.

“The first security officer to arrive on scene searched the large property and located two suspects breaking into an outbuilding. “One suspect escaped over the rear boundary wall, while his accomplice attempted to attack the RUSA security guard with a pocket knife. “The guard fired a single shot from his company issued firearm, and the suspect dropped the knife and fled into a dense bush.

“Back up officers pursued the suspect and apprehended him on the M27 near Waterloo, KZN. He sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg,” said Balram. Balram said the suspect is believed to be linked to several cases of house robberies. IOL