Suspected poacher nabbed with two elephant tusks

A 39-year-old man is expected to appear before the Calcutta Magistrate’s Court in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, today after he was arrested by the Nelspruit Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation, the White River K9 Unit and Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Authority.

The arrest took place during a search-and-seizure operation conducted on November 30 at Cork Trust under the Bushbuckridge policing area, near Kruger National Park.