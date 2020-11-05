Swift SA police reaction gets Nigel jewellery robbers behind bars

PRETORIA – Two men have been arrested in Nigel in South Africa’s Gauteng province for business robbery, murder, attempted murder and hijacking. Police swiftly responded to a call on Wednesday at around midday, leading to the arrest of the two suspects, aged 28 and 29, South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesman in Gauteng Captain Kay Makhubele said. “It is alleged that the two armed men entered a jewellery store in Hendrick Verwoerd Street where they shot and injured the 35-year old shopkeeper,” said Makhubele. “Two more armed suspects are reported to have joined the initial two and the suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery.” The fleeing suspects allegedly fired shots at a private security vehicle, fatally wounding the passenger.

“The suspects then hijacked a nearby Ford Figo and sped off. Police who were on routine patrol in the area noticed the hijacking incident. A chase ensued followed by an exchange of fire between the police and the suspects,” said Makhubele.

“Police cornered the suspects and during the arrest, recovered the hijacked vehicle, the suspects' getaway car, the stolen cash and jewellery, as well as an unlicensed firearm in the car. Two suspects evaded arrest and are sought by police.”

Makhubele said SAPS management in Gauteng had commended the police officers involved for “for dealing decisively with the suspects”, urging all law enforcement officers in the province to intensify efforts geared at bringing down the high volumes of violent crime as the festive season approaches.

The two arrested suspects are set to appear before the Nigel magistrate’s court.

ANA