Takealot drastically amps up delivery time to one hour in Cape Town

Tired of waiting for up to a week on your order from Takealot? That waiting time maybe drastically cut to just one hour on particular items. According to Bloomberg, Takealot which is one of South Africa’s top online retail stores, is launching a one-hour delivery for products ranging from phone chargers to toys as it prepares for Amazon.com Inc to enter the country's e-commerce market.

the fast delivery service will initially be available in portions of Cape Town, where Takealot's parent firm Naspers Ltd is located, before extending more widely, the store said in a statement on August 16.

“South Africa is still nowhere in terms of online sales, which means that there’s massive opportunity for growth. If you look at just the nature of our country and what e-commerce does, it’s a great equaliser because whether you’re in an urban or rural area, you all have access to the same products,” Takealot chief executive, Mamongae Mahlare was quoted as saying. This announcement by Takealot follows the Competition Commission’s gigantic rules for large online companies to follow, among them the online retailer. In the Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry report, the Competition Commission published remedial actions that are to be taken by various companies in order to support small businesses.