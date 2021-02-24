Taxi driver, 56, arrested over allegations that he sexually harassed his teen passenger

Johannesburg - Free State police have arrested a 56-year-old taxi driver from Qwaqwa over allegations that he sexually harassed his teenage passenger.

The man was arrested after his alleged victim gave police his minibus taxi’s registration number and they tracked him down.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said information at their disposal was that the 18-year-old from Mabolela Village in Qwaqwa boarded the taxi on February 20.

At the time, Makhele said, the teenager was travelling from Phuthaditjhaba and going home to Mabolela and was the only person in the taxi at the time.

“Along the way the driver started touching her unpleasantly. She asked him to stop but he ignored her.