Taxi driver shot dead, passengers travelling to Mozambique robbed after breakdown

Pretoria - Police in Delmas, Mpumalanga, have launched a manhunt for perpetrators who shot and killed a 39-year-old taxi driver and robbed passengers who were travelling to Mozambique. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident occurred on Sunday along the N12 freeway in Delmas.

“According to the information, the driver was ferrying passengers from Johannesburg to Mozambique when the taxi they were travelling in started having mechanical problems. The driver then decided to drive back to the Petroport gas station on the N12 for assistance, but the taxi lost power and switched off along the way,” said Mohala. Suddenly, Mohlala said, three armed suspects arrived on the scene and pointed firearms at the travellers while demanding money. “The driver then told the suspects they do not have money, and one of them apparently shot and killed him. They proceeded to rob the passengers of their cellphones and cash and fled,” said Mohlala.

The incident was reported to police in Delmas, who “swiftly” attended to the matter and opened cases of murder and robbery with a firearm. Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for the assailants. “Police urge anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of suspects to contact Warrant Officer Makhosini Nkosi on 082 772 1985 or call the Crime Stop number at 0860 010 111,” Mohlala appealed.

“Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPSApp. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” Meanwhile, the police in Mpumalanga are also looking for three suspects who allegedly raped two women and robbed a church of musical instruments before fleeing with the pastor’s car in Thulamahashe, near Bushbuckridge. Mohlala said two women, aged 30 and 38, were in a room at the church when they heard a gunshot outside, followed by a knock at the door.

Three armed suspects then allegedly forcefully opened the door. They allegedly held the women at gunpoint while trying to find the whereabouts of the pastor. The suspects demanded cash and allegedly raped the women before stealing the musical instruments. IOL