Taxi drivers block roads in Mooi River over route issues

Durban: Motorists are urged to avoid the R103 in Mooi River as taxi drivers have blockaded the road over issues of routes. Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said taxi drivers were protesting over issues of route sharing between Mooi River and Nottingham Road.

“It was initially decided that sharing of the route would happen, but it has now become problematic. The protest is still on and there is a meeting currently taking place to try and resolve the matter.” She urged motorists to avoid the area. Meanwhile in Durban, residents in Lamontville are protesting over a lack of electricity.

Protest action in Lamontville. Durban Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said protesters blocked Cato Crest and Wiggins Road with broken bottles and rocks.

Sewpersad said they were upset that their illegal electricity connections were removed, leaving them without electricity for days. “Metro Police Public Order Policing worked through the night to disperse the protesters.” He said the roadway had not yet been cleared.