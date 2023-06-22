Taxi drivers demand recognition as employees, subsidies for owners

Johannesburg - Minibus taxi drivers who transport millions of South Africans daily are now demanding formal recognition as employees after writing a letter for the attentions of Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi. Trade union federation Saftu and the minibus taxi drivers representative group, Qina Mshayeli National Public Transport Workers Association, said they wanted drivers to be recognised as employees of the various employers individually and/or through their associations.

In the letter, Saftu stated the department should recognise taxi drivers, administrators, queue marshals as well as staff members in the taxi industry as workers. “It is indisputable that taxi drivers, administrative staff, marshalls, and other staff members in the taxi industry are employees, contracted by taxi owners and taxi associations, who assume the role of the employers,” Saftu said. Saftu and Qina Mshayeli demanded that Nxesi and the Director General of the Department of Labour and Employment take immediate action to ensure that:

– All taxi owners and taxi associations are registered as employers. – Taxi associations and/or taxi owners should, without any further delay, provide the Department of Employment and Labour with their lists of employers and addresses as is required by Chapter VI s95 (3), s96, 97, 98, 99 and 100 of the Labour Relations Act (as amended) and CCMA Related Material. – The Department of Employment and Labour must apply all the above sections of legislation without delay to ensure that taxi drivers are not only registered but get all applicable statutory deductions such as unemployment insurance and skills levies.