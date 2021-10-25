TEARS annual Sleepathon gives animal lovers a chance to cuddle rescue pets for a good course

Durban: TEARS Animal Rescue in Cape Town will host its annual fund-raising Sleepathon 2021 in November. The event, at the Animal Rescue Kennels and Cattery in Sunnydale, will be on November 13, 20 and 27.

It invites all animal lovers of all ages to dedicate one night to cuddling a rescue pet. Monies raised will fund the organisation’s mobile clinics and veterinary hospital that provides vital health care, including free vaccinations and sterilisations, for pets from low-income communities. Tickets cost R230. “Snoozers” will be provided with a Welcome Pack with information into fund-raising to help TEARS sustain and grow its rescue, treatment, rehabilitation and rehoming service for homeless and neglected pets.

Head of fund-raising Lara Van Rensburg said: “The TEARS Sleepathon is one of our favourite and most important fund-raising events of the year. In addition to its role as a critical revenue generator for the organisation, it has a massive positive impact on the animals in our care. “We like to believe that our ‘Sleepathoners’ also enjoy the experience as much as our shelter animals do, and we’ve been fortunate in the past to facilitate some adoptions as a direct result of the Sleepathon.” The event will start at 6pm and conclude at 7am the following day.

A plant-based dinner will be provided. People taking part are encouraged to bring sleeping bags and camping gear. TEARS‘s mission is to rescue, treat, rehabilitate and rehome vulnerable companion animals in need.