Teddy Mafia’s grandson and son-in-law charged with attempted murder

Durban: Police have confirmed that the teenage grandson of murdered Yaganathan Pillay, known as Teddy Mafia, has been charged with attempted murder. Carlton Naidoo,19, and his father Kesavan Isaac Naidoo, 41, will make their second appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Friday, July 2.

KZN police spokesperson,Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “It is alleged that on 7 June 2021 at 14:45, a 46-year-old victim was at Chatsworth when he was severely assaulted and pointed with a firearm by known suspects who are part of a gang that is operating in Chatsworth. His magazine with ammunition was also allegedly stolen by the suspects.” Mbele said a multidisciplinary operation was conducted on Thursday and the father and son were arrested in Table Street in Shallcross. “A firearm which belonged to the suspect’s wife was seized by police for further investigation.”

She said the father and son appeared in court and faced charges of attempted murder, pointing of a firearm and theft. “They were remanded in custody until July 2.” KwaZulu Natal police this week confirmed that no arrests have been made in Pillay’s murder.