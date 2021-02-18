Teen, 18, handed five year prison sentence for murder

Johannesburg – A teenager who stabbed a Grade 12 pupil to death outside school was handed a five-year prison sentence after a trial that lasted a year. The Atamelang Regional Court sentenced Kedibone Montsho, 18, on Tuesday for killing Katlego Gristiph Lesagae,18, on January 17 last year, in Shaleng-Morena village near Delareyville. According to Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone of the North West Police, the fatal stabbing stemmed from what had happened the previous day. He said the duo was from the same village and were on the road looking for lifts. Montsho managed to get a lift and as the car pulled off, her cap was blown away by the wind.

“She asked Lesagae, who at the time was still waiting for a lift, to get the cap for her.

“Later that day, she went to his house to get her cap and found that Lesagae had not come with it.”

Mokgwabone said the following day Montsho, who had dropped out of school, went to Katlego’s school armed with a knife.

He said Katlego, a Grade 12 pupil, had just exited a school bus when Montsho, who was 17 at the time, approached and stabbed him with a knife once.

After the stabbing, Montsho fled to an informal settlement in Atamelang.

Mokgwabone said Katlego was rushed to Khunwana Clinic, but certified dead on arrival.

“The incident was reported to the police who managed to trace and arrest the accused on the same day,” Mokgwabone said.

“During sentencing, the court declared her unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000).

“Three of the eight years imprisonment was suspended for five years on condition that she is not convicted of murder during the period of suspension.

The SAPS District Commissioner of Ngaka Modiri Molema, Major General Mmatlhapi Mmolawa welcomed the sentence. She also applauded the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Mosimanegape Selebano and other role players for their hard work that resulted in the sentence.

IOL