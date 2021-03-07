Teen held over murder of Itumeleng Khune’s sister’s grisly death

Johannesburg — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with the murder of the sister of Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, who died in a house fire. Mapula Meiki Khune, 27, was found dead on Thursday morning on top of a bed after a fire ravaged her bedroom in Tshing Extension 2, outside Ventersdorp. After the discovery of her charred body, police opened an inquest case but the charge was later changed to murder after the 17-year-old was arrested on Friday. Spokesperson for the North West Police Lieutenant-Colonel Adéle Myburghs said the teenager was arrested on Friday in Ventersdorp and charged with murder. “The 17-year-old teenager is expected to appear before the Ventersdorp Children’s Court as prescribed by the Child Justice Act (Act 75 of 2008) on Monday.

“This comes after the 17-year-old boy was charged on Friday afternoon (March 5) in Ventersdorp, following the murder of Khune,” she said.

Asked how the teenager is related to the victim, Myburg said: “I cannot at this stage reveal more information that can identify him at this stage.”

Itumeleng Khune. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Myburg also revealed that prior to the teenager’s arrest, residents assaulted some people after accusing them of being behind Khune’s murder.

“Since Friday, additional cases of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm have been reported as community street patrollers and family members have allegedly been assaulting alleged perpetrators for the murder of Khune.

“There are two victims who opened cases. There are others but they did not open cases,” she said.

Myburgh said neighbours saw smoke coming from the house around 5am, then called for help.

Firefighters arrived at the back-room and found the body of Khune on the bed.

“She was in the back-room on top of the bed and only the back-room caught fire.”

Myburgh also confirmed that the body was burnt, but did not elaborate the extent to which it was burnt.

She also confirmed that while there were people in the main house, it was the neighbours who saw the fire and called for help.

North West Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena lauded police for their speedy response that ensured the apprehension of the perpetrator within one day of the alleged murder.

He condemned the incidents of violence reported and said the police would continue to work hard to ensure the safety of the most vulnerable.

Kwena also cautioned communities not to take the law into their own hands, but co-operate with the police in order to ensure that justice is served as prescribed by law.

