Teen,18, gets 13-year prison term for murder, rape he committed when he was 16

Johannesburg – A Sebokeng teenager, 18 has been handed a 13-year prison term for murder, rape, robbery and assault he committed when he was 16. Thabisile Ntayiya was sentenced by the Vereeniging Circuit Court, sitting at Palm Ridge Regional Court, for the crimes he committed in 2019, said the National Prosecuting Authority’s Lumka Mahanjana on Thursday. “Ntayiya was convicted and sentenced to 13 years for murder, 10 years for rape, eight years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and two years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently,” said Mahanjana. On the night of January 19, 2019, Ntayiya pretended to be a woman by using a feminine voice when knocking at the door of a 39-year-old woman who stayed with her 3-year-old son. “Ntayiya spoke in the voice of a female and when the door was opened he stabbed her multiple times in the neck and raped her.

“The perplexed child woke up during the mêlée and saw his mother lying on the floor.

“When the 3-year-old asked what had happened, Ntayiya took the child to the mother’s car, which was parked outside.

“Upon realising that he could not start the car, Ntayiya left the child a distance away on top of a house’s concrete boundary wall and fled.

“The child subsequently fell off the wall into the yard and was later found by the occupants,” said Mahanjana.

Mahanjana said the half-naked body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood by her mother when she went to investigate after she (the victim) did not arrive to pick her up for church in the morning as expected. The mother then called the police.

A few months later, investigating officer Sergeant Desmond Moko managed to identify Ntayiya as the suspect and arrested him at his school.

“Ntayiya confessed and pleaded guilty. The prosecutor, advocate Annalie Coetzee, said the sentence sends a message that minors who commit offences of gender-based violence will not be spared the full might of the law,” said Mahanjana.

