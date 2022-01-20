Teenager arrested for murdering his 15-year-old girlfriend released on R3 000 bail

Pretoria – Murder-accused Khodani Takalani, 18, from Vondwe village outside Thohoyandou, who was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend, has been granted bail of R3 000 by the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo. “It is alleged that Khodani stabbed his girlfriend Tshinakaho Munyai to death on December 5, 2021,” said Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

She said in granting Takalani bail, the court gave him the following conditions: • The applicant must relocate from Vondwe Phalama to Makwarela • He must not go back to Vondwe Phalama until the completion of the case

• He must not interfere with the state witnesses and the complainant The National Prosecuting Authority said Takalani had initially deceived the police regarding the circumstances around the murder of his girlfriend. “During the investigation, Khodani deceived the police that they were walking on the street when they were confronted by an unknown man armed with a knife. He (said he) ran away while the unknown man dragged the deceased into the bushes,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

“However, the accused was arrested on a murder charge two days later after a meticulous investigation by the investigating officer. The lifeless body of the deceased was later discovered by members of the public.” The matter was postponed to February 25 for further investigations. In December, SAPS provincial commissioner in Limpopo Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe commended the police in Thohoyandou for arresting the suspect days after he allegedly murdered the girl.