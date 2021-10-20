Teenagers nabbed at home of well-known Wentworth drug dealer trying to dispose of evidence: SAPS

Durban – Two teenagers who were arrested in Wentworth and charged for dealing and possession of drugs are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today. The arrest, according to police, formed part of on-going operations by the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, the team executed a search warrant on premises in Silvertree Road in Wentworth. It is alleged the home belongs to a well-known drug dealer. “The premises were penetrated after it became known that the suspects, who were in the outbuilding, were attempting to dispose of the evidence,” Gwala said. Gwala said police nabbed two people aged 18 and 19, after they were found in possession of plastic packets containing 2 401 blue/white capsules of heroin, 233 rounds of ammunition, two magazines and an electronic scale.

R350 cash was also seized from the teenagers. “The total value of the drugs and ammunition seized is valued at R74 000,” Gwala said. Gwala said the recovered ammunition would be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used during the gang-related shootings in and around the Wentworth area.